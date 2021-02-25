STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1.30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

On February 24, the Centre held meeting with all states and Union Territories to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive with a focus on improving pace of vaccination.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials adminstering corona virus vaccine to the medical officers working in the municipal corporation in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.30 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

From March 1, the COVID-19 vaccination will be extended to people aged 60 years and above and those aged above 45 years with comorbidities, it stated.

On February 24, the Centre held meeting with all states and Union Territories to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive with a focus on improving pace of vaccination.

"States and UTs have been advised to expand COVID-19 vaccination sessions to all public health care facilities along with CGHS and PM-JAY-empaneled hospitals from March," the ministry said.

A total of 1,30,67,047 vaccine doses have been given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till Thursday 6 pm.

These include 65,82,007 healthcare workers (HCWs) (75.5 per cent) who have taken the first dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6 per cent) who have taken the second dose, along with 46,24,181 frontline workers (FLWs) who took their their first dose. (45.1 per cent).

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

"Total 3,95,884 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Thursday, the 41st day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Of these, 1,51,373 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,44,511 HCWs received their second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

It said 12,988 sessions were held till 6 pm.

All states and UTs conducted the COVID-19 inoculations on Thursday.

Four states and UTs have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose.

These are, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the ministry stated.

Eight states have vaccinated more than 80 per cent registered HCWs for the first dose.

These are, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On the other hand,  four states and UT have reported less than 50 per cent  coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose, the ministry said.

These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Six states -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand -- have registered more than 60 per cent coverage for the first dose among FLWs.

On the other hand, eight  states and UT have reported less than 25 per cent coverage of registered FLWs for the first dose, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Puducherry The ministry said five states that recorded highest number of vaccinations are UP, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

A total of 51 people have been hospitalized so far.

This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.

Of the 51 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while 23 died and two are under treatment, it said.

In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and he is stable now, the ministry said.

Total 45 deaths have been recorded till date which comprise 0.

0004 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations.

Of the 45, 23 persons died in the hospital while 22 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination till date," the ministry stated.

In the last 24 hours, one new death has been reported.

A 52-year-old male, a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal died after seven days of vaccination due to cardiogenic shock with acute kidney injury, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp