UP court reserves order on plea for status quo in Shahi Idgah mosque premises

By PTI

MATHURA: A Mathura court has reserved its order on a plea that accuses the Shahi Idgah Masjid authorities of trying to remove the mosque's stone slabs and other structural material bearing Hindu religious inscriptions.

Senior Civil Judge Neha Banaudia reserved her order on the application seeking the court's directive for a status quo in the mosque premises before its examination by the court commissioner, said Mathura district government counsel Sanjai Ajai Gaur on Thursday.

The application was filed on Wednesday by advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and four others and had accused the mosque management committee and Sunni Waqf Board authorities of trying to remove stone slabs and other structural materials of the mosque on Tuesday.

They had earlier moved the court seeking the appointment of a court commissioner to examine the mosque premises for the alleged presence of Hindu religion inscriptions on slabs and other structural material used to build the mosque close to the Katra Keshav Dev temple in Mathura.

The application for the appointment of a court commissioner is slated for hearing on March 9.

Advocate Singh along with his co-applicants had earlier moved the court for shifting the 17th-century mosque located near the temple which devotees believe to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.