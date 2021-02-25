UP court slaps fine on 49 foreign nationals for taking part in Tablighi Jamaat event

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 each on 49 foreign nationals for taking part in a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Police had registered cases at different police stations in Lucknow and other districts under various IPC sections and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The 49 foreign nationals pleaded that they all were tourists and had come to India on valid visas.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari has imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on each of them.