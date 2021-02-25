Uttarakhand: Activists want more policing, action on violators

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Environment activists welcomed the NGT upholding the penalty of Rs 57.96 lakh imposed on NTPC by the Uttarakhand PCB for violations related to muck disposal sites at Tapovan, and called out for more action.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction but more needs to be done in this regard,” said Ravi Chopra, chairman of the Supreme Court appointed High Power Committee (HPC) to monitor Char Dham Pariyojana.

​Similarly, Anoop Nautiyal of Social Development for Communities said there have been regular observations that irresponsible muck disposal is causing mayhem in Uttarakhand.

“There is a need for environmental policing and punishing such organisations,” he asserted.