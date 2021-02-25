STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Withdraw plea seeking direction to EC for conducting SCBA polls through secret ballot: SC to petitioner

In his petition, Yadav asked, "What is the mechanism used by the agency to identify the real voter? Or will no proxy voting be done. How it will be done?"

Published: 25th February 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted liberty to advocate, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, to withdraw his plea in connection with his petition seeking a direction to conduct the election strictly by way of the secret ballot in physical form adhering to the bye-law of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, asked the petitioner-cum-lawyer, Pradeep Kumar Yadav to withdraw his petition.

Justice Nariman, during the course of the hearing, asked the petitioner, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, first tell me, how is Article 32 writ maintainable?

To this, he replied, the 1995 constitution bench judgment regarding the Bar Association said this.

"You are a voter here. No fundamental right violation," the bench led by Justice Nariman said and asked him withdrew his petition.

The petition filed by a lawyer, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, sought its direction to the Election Committee, 2021 of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to conduct the election strictly by way of a secret ballot in physical form adhering to the bye-law of SCBA.

The SCBA is to conduct its elections on February 27, Saturday, after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, opined for conducting the election through virtual mode, citing the "probability of spread of Covid-19 in a large congregation."

In his petition, Yadav asked, "What is the mechanism used by the agency to identify the real voter? Or will no proxy voting be done. How it will be done?"

Yadav also questioned how the SCBA would ensure that there will be no mismanagement in the election, which is a debatable issue.

He requested the top court to direct the respondents to conduct the election strictly as per the by-law of the SCBA.

Yadav in his petition also said that the members of the SCBA are not ready to adapt the virtual or hybrid method of elections as most of the lawyers have gone back to their respective native places.

"There is a remote possibility to access the internet and the virtual mode of elections is not practical. If they do not vote, their valuable right will vanish," Yadav said in his petition.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp