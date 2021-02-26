STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIMIM MLA stirs row in Bihar Assembly after govt raises issue of population control

This is not the first time that Iman is making news. He had objected to the word 'Hindustan' written on his oath paper during the swearing-in ceremony.

Published: 26th February 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA from Bihar Akhtarul Iman

AIMIM MLA from Bihar Akhtarul Iman (Photo| Facebook/ @AkhtarulImanAIMIMbihar)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM Bihar chief, on Wednesday courted controversy when the issue of population control was raised in the state assembly.

Speaking to the media, Iman said, "Those who domesticate dogs should not talk about population control." The MLA further clarified that his statement was made for those people who are blaming a particular community for the increase in population. If the government really wants to make laws, then people of all sections must sit together and discuss to find out a solution, he said. 

It is because of poverty and helplessness that property has landed in the hands of the powerful people, not due to the increasing population, Iman alleged. 

The AIMIM MLA stirred up a hornet's nest in the state assembly when the issue was raised in the state assembly by the ruling NDA government. Backing this issue, when BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that people of a particular community are causing a rise in the population, Iman said, "Those who have the manhood will be able to produce the kids."

Stepping up his attack on the ruling NDA, the AIMIM MLA said that India is a very big country and everybody has the freedom to live here. "There are some people who are hellbent on vitiating the atmosphere through such issues, but they will never succeed in their plans."

This is not the first time that Iman is making news. He had objected to the word 'Hindustan' written on his oath paper during the swearing-in ceremony. He cited the Consitution to use 'Bharat' instead in the newly formed Bihar Assembly, taking the then acting Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi by surprise. 

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said Akhtarul Iman is following his party national president Asaduddin Owaisi in making controversial statements to get attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhtarul Iman Bihar assembly AIMIM AIMIM MLA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp