STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh counters Adityanath's jibe on red caps, says colour reflects emotions

'It seems the CM had eaten some red chillies in his childhood, that's why he is scared of the Samajwadis' red cap,' Yadav told reporters in Mirzapur.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at opposition parties over the colourful caps their MLAs wear in the Assembly, it was Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's turn Friday to hit back.

"It seems the CM had eaten some red chillies in his childhood, that's why he is scared of the Samajwadis' red cap," Yadav told reporters here.

"Red is the colour of emotions. Our grief and happiness are reflected on our faces by this colour. It shows our blood," he said.

Indirectly, he mocked the RSS for the colour of the caps worn by its volunteers.

"We can also say that those who have black hearts wear black caps," he said.

Referring to the chief minister's remarks made in the state legislature earlier, Yadav further said, "Thok denge' (will shoot you) and 'patak ke marenge' (will beat u) cannot be spoken in the House, which is a temple of democracy."

Taking a dig at the Opposition in the Assembly on Wednesday, Adityanath had said the House should not be taken lightly as a "drama company" with some members sporting caps in red, some blue, some yellow or even green.

"It would have looked nice if you had used a turban or a 'safa'," he said smilingly, reaching out to Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary sitting on the opposite side with his Samajwadi Party's bright red cap on.

In an obvious reference to the SP members who wear red caps, Adityanath recalled that he had once been to village school when a child called a politician sporting a cap as "goonda" (hooligan).

"There, an "anna prashan" (a ceremony where a child takes cereals for the first time) function was also organised. At that function, some people belonging to a certain political party rushed in to lodge protest. They were donning caps.

A toddler, who was there with his mother for the ceremony, was surprised to see them and screamed, "Mummy, mummy . look goonda, goonda." the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp