STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC rejects Gadkari's application to dismiss poll plea

The court refused to dismiss the election petition filed by Mohammed Nafis Khan noting that it discloses material facts and gives necessary cause of action to challenge the election of Gadkari.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday rejected an application filed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking dismissal of an election petition filed against him for submitting false information in his poll affidavit in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A single bench of Justice A S Chandurkar refused to dismiss the election petition filed by Nagpur resident Mohammed Nafis Khan noting that it discloses material facts and gives necessary cause of action to challenge the election of Gadkari.

The court, however, struck down a slew of submissions and allegations made in the election petition pertaining to income earned by Gadkari's family members and land owned by them as well as other points regarding expenditure made during the election process.

Justice Chandurkar, in the order, noted that two points of the election petition, one pertaining to a land owned solely by Gadkari in Nagpur and the second related to Gadkari declaring his source of income as that from agriculture, were not liable to be struck down and hence the election petition should be heard and decided.

As per Khan's election petition, Gadkari was the sole owner of the land and hence his claim in the poll affidavit that the land is owned by his family as a whole was false.

Khan, in his petition, also claimed Gadkari had stated he does not own any agricultural land and, hence, it is false to say his source of income is from agriculture.

Gadkari had filed an application seeking dismissal of Khan's petition, which sought the former's election to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur be declared null and void.

Gadkari's application also sought the striking out of several submissions in the petition which were "unnecessary, vexatious, scandalous and frivolous".

Gadkari's advocates Sunil Manohar and D V Chauhan argued an election petition should only indicate violation of provisions of Representation of the People Act and not allegations against family members of the candidate.

"Only on the basis of surmises and conjectures it was alleged by the petitioner (Khan) that the affidavit filed by the returned candidate (Gadkari) was false," they argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Bombay High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp