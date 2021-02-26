COVID-19: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Palghar

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The authorities in Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Published: 26th February 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALGHAR: The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday.

An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said.

"Weekly markets are a regular feature in Palghar and other rural parts of Maharashtra.

However, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the collector ordered a ban on the weekly markets in the district from February 25 till further orders," the official said.

The collector also banned mass weddings in the district to avoid large gatherings, he added.

"The administration has started cracking down on marriage halls to check compliance of COVID-19 guidelines and action is being taken against the violators," the official said.

According to him, only 50 people can attend a wedding as per the guidelines.

The coronavirus tally in Palghar district has gone up to 45,838 with the addition of 45 cases on Thursday,while the death toll has reached 1,204, another official said.

