Election Commission to announce poll dates for TN, Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry today

The Election Commission will be announcing the poll dates for Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry today at 4.30 pm.

Published: 26th February 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 11:49 AM

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, the poll panel held a meeting to finalise the schedule for the upcoming polls to five states West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UT Puducherry. 

Sources said various requirements including the deployment of security forces, polling infrastructure etc. were assessed.

Moreover, deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge of West Bengal, will submit his report to the Election Commission.

During his visit, he will hold a series of meetings with district magistrates and SPs/ The sources said, the visiting Deputy Election Commissioner would also seek a detailed plan from each of the district administration about deployment of central forces.

After reviewing the plans provided, he would work out a set of guidelines for the election machinery in the state on deployment of central forces. 

The sources said on his return, Jain would submit a report to the EC. In Bengal, the elections are likely to be held in six to eight phases while Assam is likely to vote in two to three phases.

Results of all the states will be declared on the same day. About 6,400 polling booths are deemed sensitive in Bengal, the highest among the five states going to polls.

​The number of polling stations has also been increased there.

(With inputs from ENS)

Election Commission Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 West Bengal Assam Assembly elections 2021 Kerala Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Puducherry Puducherry assembly elections 2021
