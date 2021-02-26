Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan defends references to PM Modi in Governor's address

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two days after the leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Kamal Nath claimed Governor Anandiben Patel's customary address on the opening day of the budget session had 10 references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday hit back claiming taking the PM's name was a matter of pride.

The governor had addressed the House on Monday and Chouhan was replying during the motion of thanks.

Chouhan said that Modi was a leader with a global stature and said his leadership galvanized people from all walks of life to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Under the leadership of the PM, the country had grown tall globally by rolling out vaccines to several nations.

On the opposition's remark that why the Centre was not being able to find a solution to the farm protests near Delhi if Modi's name was such an adored one, Chouhan said farmers were not dissatisfied in others parts of the country.