Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth elections: NSUI wins two seats, ABVP none

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) won two important seats in the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth elections. Their candidates won the vice-president and general-secretary posts.

The president’s post went to the candidate from Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the student wing of SP. ABVP, the students’ body of BJP, did not win any major seat.

While Vimlesh Yadav won the contest for the president’s post, Sandeep Pal was elected vice-president and Prafulla Pandey the general-secretary.

Two candidates from their students’ wing emerging victorious in a state run by BJP and in the constituency of PM Modi should be a shot in the arm for Congress.

Also significant is ABVP’s failure to win an important post.

“Students have supported NSUI by defying ABVP hooliganism. We will win all positions in the next elections,” said Akhilesh Yadav, of the UP East unit of NSUI.