STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA takes up with Canada reports of threats to Indians, ask authorities to ensure safety

MEA also said the Indian nationals are advised to report any such incident to the local Canadian police and also bring it to the immediate attention of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

Published: 26th February 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of threats to some members of the Indian community in Canada over their support to Centre's new farm laws, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has taken up the issue with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and New Delhi, and has requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indians.

Asked about the reports that some members of the Indian diaspora in Canada have received threats from Khalistani groups after they took out "tiranga" rallies in support of the farm laws, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We have come across these reports of threat and intimidation to some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from some fringe elements in Canada."

"We have taken this up with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and in Delhi. We have requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Canada," he added.

Srivastava said the Indian nationals are advised to report any such incident to the local Canadian police and also bring it to the immediate attention of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa as well as Indian consulates.

"I would also say, we have taken up with the Canadian authorities the issues concerning the safety and security of our missions and consulates and our diplomatic personnel in Canada," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Khalistan Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp