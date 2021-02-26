STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls for bracing autonomous district councils to save tribal identity

Citing the example of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, he said that the body's expenditure is more than its revenue.

Published: 26th February 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday called for strengthening the autonomous district councils to protect the tribal identity. He said that the biggest problem the ADCs are facing is that of the scarcity of funds.

"The purpose of setting up ADCs has been accomplished. They have protected tribal identity and we must strengthen them," he said, while addressing a programme also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The chief minister said people who question the effectiveness or necessity of ADCs draw their conclusions based on what is visible on the surface.

"The biggest problem the ADCs face is that of financial crunch. Under Article 280 of the Constitution, there is a provision of Finance Commission funding for panchayats and civic bodies but not district councils," he said.

Citing the example of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, he said the body's expenditure is more than its revenue. "ADCs don't get much support from the Centre and the Finance Commission. Because of this, district councils appear to be failing but they are not getting financial support, which affects their performance," he said.

The chief minister said that there is political instability in the district councils due to the absence of the Anti-Defection Law.

He suggested that Khasi and Garo languages be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. "To assure people of the Northeast that they are being given equal importance, recognition of our languages is important," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad K Sangma Meghalaya district councils Garo Hills Autonomous District
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp