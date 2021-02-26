STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No takers for Mont Blanc pen found on Bihar Assembly premises

The pen, estimated to be priced at Rs 25000, was deposited in the office of the speaker after it was recovered by an Assembly staff on Wednesday. 

Published: 26th February 2021

Mont blanc pens are among the finest brands available in India. (File photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Assembly on Thursday witnessed a flutter among legislators soon after Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha informed about a premier brand Mont Blanc pen recovered on the premises. 

The pen became the talking point even as no one came forward to claim its ownership. 

The speaker’s announcement took every member by surprise. “Whosoever has a claim on that pen, please come and take it from the office of the Speaker,” Sinha announced soon after the Question Hour, further adding that it is made by the Black Mount Company. 

The pen was deposited in the office of the speaker after it was recovered by an Assembly staff on Wednesday. 

Sources in the political circles opine that many leaders have a fondness for this pen and yet no one has come forward to stake a claim on it. Despite the announcement, none of the MLAs from the ruling or opposition came forward till Thursday evening. "One thing is clear, none of us has the capacity to buy such an expensive pen," an MLA was heard saying while coming out of the House.

Sources said that the pen recovered might be priced between Rs 17000 and 25000.

An ADR report says that 81% of total elected MLAs in Bihar are ‘crorepatis’(millionaires) this time while 13 ministers of Nitish Kumar also have been cited as millionaires on the basis of their assets declarations done through affidavit during the polls.
 

