Political violence has reached 'new high' under Mamata government: Rajnath Singh

Published: 26th February 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BALURGHAT: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said political violence has reached a "new high" under the TMC dispensation while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks the other way.

Speaking at a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Singh said, people do not want a government which cannot ensure their security.

"If the BJP is elected to power in the state polls, political violence will come to an end."

"The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had come to power with 'Maa Mati Manush' slogan. But what happened later? The slogan has been trampled for all practical purpose."

"Political violence has gone up to a new high. Law and order has completely broken down. Shouldn't the CM look into this?", Singh, who was known to have cordial relations with Banerjee, said.

In English, the "Ma, Mati Manush" means "Mother, Motherland and People".

It became very popular in the state during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and 2011 assembly polls.

Alleging that over 150 people had died and thousands injured in the state in political violence "orchestrated by the TMC", Singh said, "We do not want such a government which cannot ensure safety of its citizens."

Singh claimed that law and order situation has "vastly improved" in Tripura after the BJP came to power dislodging CPI(M).

Noting that the TMC has "politicised the atmosphere in such a way that it is harming people of Bengal," Singh said, "as a result many central projects for poor, backwards, tribals are yet to be implemented in the state.

"Farmers here are not getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which they will certainly get after the BJP comes to power here. They will have Rs 6,000 in their individual accounts."

"We will see to it that people of the state get the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana once we are elected. They will get medical insurance upto Rs 5 lakh." Singh highlighted that the saffron party "Is not in politics only to grab power.

It is into politics to work to increase respect for the country.

Claiming that "a new cut money, extortion culture is now flourishing here which will be wiped out by our party", the BJP leader alleged that bomb making units have mushroomed all over West Bengal but the TMC is indifferent to it.

Claiming that BJP believes in giving equal respect to every religion, Singh asked, "But what is Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) government doing? At times we hear Saraswati Puja is not allowed here and at times the administration disallows Durga puja immersion.

Is it right?" Blaming the state for dithering in providing land for fencing along border with Bangladesh for years, he said, "Once we come to power, fencing work will be over in a stipulated time which will put a lid on incidents of smuggling, human trafficking and other illegal activities."

"The soil of Bengal had given birth to luminaries like Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda. The BJP will once again bring back the glory of Bengal," he said.

Alluding to the campaign song "Khela Habe", meaning 'game on', by the Trinamool Congress, Singh said in Bengali, "certainly there will be 'khela'. But it will be the 'khela' (game) for growth, for development and progress."

"We believe in the 'khela' for peace."

Paying tribute to security forces, Singh, who is also the defence minister said, "Our jawans display valour gallantly guarding borders".

Referring to Balakot Air Strike, he said, "It was successfully done on this day in 2019 to show that we never compromise on issues of national security. We will never compromise with the security of the nation."

