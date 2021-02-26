Premises of Haryana MLA who withdrew support to Khattar-led BJP government and backed farmers raided

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at the residences and offices of Independent MLA Balraj Kundu at Rohtak and Gurugram in Haryana.

An Independent MLA from Meham in Rohtak and former zila parishad chairman from Rohtak, Kundu has been a vocal opponent of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana. Kundu was reportedly running a ‘kisan rasoi’ at the Tikri border for farmers agitating against new farm laws.

Sources revealed said that I-T officials conducted raids at Kundu’s residences at Sector 14 in Rohtak and Gurugram and Delhi. Kundhu was at his Gurugram residence when the raids took place, while other members of his family were in Rohtak. The I-T officials took away documents after scrutinising them.

Houses of Kundu’s two brothers in Rohtak and of his mother-in-law in Hansi were also raided. A team of nearly 100 officials searched the premises of the Kundus and his relatives, sources said, adding that 20 vehicles of the I-T department arrived at Kundu’s Rohtak residence. During the raid, mobile phones of his family members and staff were confiscated.