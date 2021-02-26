STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government orders rapid antigen tests for all people flying into UP from Maharashtra, Kerala

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that those found negative in RT-PCR test should also remain in home quarantine for a week.

Published: 26th February 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed officials to conduct rapid antigen tests for all people arriving into the state from Maharashtra and Kerala at airports, a senior official said.

"Antigen tests of all those coming in from Maharashra and Kerala should be done at airports. Those found positive should remain at home isolation and RT-PCR should be conducted on those having symptoms by taking their samples," Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said in an order issued here.

He said that those found negative in RT-PCR test should also remain in home quarantine for a week.

The order also stated that those coming from rail and bus routes should also be monitored and tested accordingly.

During a meeting earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed upon focussed testing of COVID-19 pointing out that the testing work has an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection.

He also said that it should be ensured that there are no less than 1.25 lakh tests conducted per day in the state.

The CM further said that extra vigilance should be taken in UP in view of the increase in cases in some outside states.

In UP, he stressed that arrangements should be made to ensure contact tracing and quarantine of people coming from outside states.

He also said that an effective system should be maintained for prevention and treatment of coronavirus cases.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre established in the districts should be actively operated, he underlined while adding that people should be constantly made aware about protecting themselves from the virus.

He has also issued instructions that people should be made aware through the use of public address systems along with various media in this work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp