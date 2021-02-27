STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal drugs haul: A few 'very influential people' involved, says police

The sleuths of the Kolkata Police's narcotics section are also searching for a close associate of Rakesh Singh, a member of the BJPs state committee.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:24 PM

BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami (Photo | Pamela Goswami, Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police have zeroed in on a few "very influential people" who were probably involved in the drug seizure case in which two BJP leaders, Rakesh Singh and Pamela Goswami, have been arrested, an officer said on Saturday.

The sleuths of the Kolkata Police's narcotics section are also searching for a close associate of Singh, a member of the BJPs state committee, whom Goswami has accused of putting cocaine in her car, he said.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and two others were arrested after the seizure of 90 gm of cocaine from her car in south Kolkatas New Alipore area on February 19.

"We have come across the names of a few very influential people who are probably involved in this case. They are known to both Singh and Goswami. We are also looking for one person in particular who has been very active in smuggling," he said.

The police got evidence of this person visiting Singhs Orphangunge Road residence in Kolkata's port area, he said.

So far, over 20 people -- 12 from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand and around 11 from West Bengal -- have been questioned in connection with the investigation, the police officer said.

In the last few days, police teams visited these three states.

The officer said that a few voice messages stored in Goswamis mobile phone may also help the police in the probe into the matter.

The police seized her mobile phone after her arrest.

Singh was arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district on February 23 when he was allegedly trying to flee.

