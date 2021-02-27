Jaipur heist: Thieves dig tunnel into house, steal silver buried under basement

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a daring heist, thieves dug a 20-feet long tunnel and stole over 400 kilos of silver from boxes kept in the basement of a doctor’s home in Jaipur.

The stolen silver was worth crores of rupees and the police are now on the look-out for the thieves.

This daring robbery happened at the home of Dr. Sumit soni, a renowned hair transplant surgeon of Rajasthan.

The thieves dug a tunnel about 20 feet into his basement from a neighbouring plot which they allegedly purchased a few months ago.

Next, silver ingots and jewellery were stolen out of three iron boxes kept in the basement of the doctor’s house.

According to the information in the complaint filed by the doctor on Friday, the doctor had visited his basement just two days prior.

There were silver ornaments missing from the boxes, all the iron boxes were cut and all the valuables had vanished. A hole 2 feet deep was visible under the box.

Investigation revealed that the theft was carried out by digging a tunnel about 20 feet long. The doctor has provided information regarding the weight and price of silver in the FIR filed.

Police estimate that there were many quintals of silver in the boxes which can be worth crores. These boxes were kept buried in the ground and a floor was built over it with tiles.

Police investigation has revealed that the robbers bought the house just behind the doctor’s home and then a tunnel was built from this house which leads to the doctor’s basement.

This house was purchased only a few weeks ago in January for Rs 90 lakhs. The floor of one room of this house was uprooted and a tunnel four feet deep and 20 feet long was dug.

The police suspects that the house purchased in January was probably aimed at stealing the silver from the doctor’s basement.

According to Anil Jaiman, the Incharge of Vaishali Nagar Police station, the doctor has not specified the exact weight or cost of the stolen silver. But given the size of the boxes, the police says the silver probably weighed a few quintals and its value would be in several crores.