STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicts 'spectacular' win for BJP in West Bengal polls

The Election Commission on Friday announced eight - phased polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29.

Published: 27th February 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would clinch a "spectacular" victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and come to power in that state as people there have now risen against the "misgovernance" of the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

He also said that he will take part in the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said, "I will reach Kolkata tonight to take part in the Parivartan rally tomorrow. I will address three public meetings there as part of it."

The Election Commission on Friday announced eight-phased polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29.

ALSO READ | On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor calls Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy'

"The assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata didi is frightened and furious too," he said.

"That is why Parivartan rallies are being attacked and BJP workers have been killed. But their sacrifice won't go in vain. West Bengal has risen against Mamata didi's misgovernance, and also against goodaism, corruption and loot," Chouhan said.

The BJP is going to get spectacular success in West Bengal and form a government there, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP TMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp