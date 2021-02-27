STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rs 20 crore for Regional Centre for empowerment of physically challenged in Tripura: Union Minister

The Tripura government has allotted six acres of land for the construction of a new building of the centre.

Published: 27th February 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawar Chand Gehlot has said that Rs 20 crore would be allocated for setting up of a Regional Centre for empowerment of the physically challenged people in the state.

Addressing an event attended by the senior citizens and physically challenged people at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here on Friday night, he said that the fund would be allocated within two months.

The programme was jointly organised by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a public sector enterprise and the Social Welfare Department of Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiative to empower the Divyangs. Similarly, the central government is committed to ensure the safety and security of senior citizens," a government press statement quoting Gehlot said.

He said the state government following a survey in February and March 2020, has identified 7,729 senior citizens, who would be provided with spectacles, hearing apparatus and many other devices required for them.

It was estimated that Rs 1.52 crore would be spent for the purpose.

"The central government has implemented the scheme in West and Khowai districts of the state. Tripura Chief Minister requested the central government to extend the scheme in the entire state, so we have decided to implement it in the remaining six districts. Senior citizens of all the districts of Tripura will get benefits under the scheme", Gehlot added.

"During my visit to Tripura last year, I had announced to set up a Composite Regional Centre in the state.

The Tripura government has allotted six acres of land for the construction of a new building of the centre.

A sum of Rs 20 crore will be allocated to Tripura for construction of the new building within next two months", Gehlot said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who was also present at the function said the state government is committed for the welfare of physically challenged and senior citizens of the state.

He said four per cent of government jobs are reserved for the physically challenged people in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thaawar Chand Gehlot Regional Centre for empowerment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp