STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC not to use WhatsApp groups to share video conference links for hearings

In a circular, the registry said that instead of WhatsApp, the links for virtual court hearings in the apex court will be shared on registered email ids and registered mobile numbers.

Published: 27th February 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will no longer use WhatsApp groups to share video conference links for court hearings, the apex court registry said on Saturday.

In a circular, the registry said that instead of WhatsApp, the links for virtual court hearings in the apex court will be shared on registered email ids and registered mobile numbers of the concerned advocates-on-record and party-in-person.

The step was taken in the wake of the newly notified Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).

"It is notified for the information of the Advocates-on-Record /Party-in-Persons that the creation of groups in WhatsApp for sharing of VC links for hearing of their matters is restricted/barred due to new guidelines or regulations issued by government of India pertaining to social media Apps and OTT platforms, it said. It said the VC links shall be shared "w.e.f. March 1, 2021 through registered email ids as well as by SMS on registered mobile numbers of the Ld. Advocates-on-Record / Party-in-Persons".

The government on Thursday announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against the security and sovereignty of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court WhatsApp
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp