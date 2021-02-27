STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCBA declares executive committee election result, Vikas Singh is new president

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting took place online on National Securities Depository Limited platform from 7 am to 7 pm Saturday and the results were announced thereafter.

Published: 27th February 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Saturday announced the results of its Executive Committee elections 2020-2021, declaring senior advocate Vikas Singh as its next president.

Senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai was elected the Vice President, while advocates Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, Rahul Kaushik and Meenesh Kumar Dubey Honorary Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

SCBA Election Committee chairman said senior advocate Pallav Shishodia said the details would be uploaded on the bar association's website soon.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Registry had informed the SCBA a health advisory team report from the AIIMS said the elections to the bar body be conducted online in view the probability of spread of COVID-19 through large congregations.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had earlier urged SCBA representatives to consider seeking medical expert opinion before holding its elections.

Some of the bar association leaders were opposed to virtual election and wanted a hybrid system where lawyers would be allowed to vote through physical and virtual modes both.

The SCBA holds elections annually for electing its members to the executive committee.

