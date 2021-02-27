STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two cops killed after vehicle falls into well in Madhya Pradesh village

The incident was reported on Saturday morning when some villagers spotted the vehicle in the well, and a police team subsequently reached the spot to fish out the bodies.

SEONI: Two policemen were killed when the four-wheeler they were travelling in allegedly hit an electricity transformer and fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Paudi village on Kalarbanki-Bandol Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Bandol police station in-charge Dilip Pancheshwar said.

Inspector Neelesh Parteti (40) and constable Chandrakumar Choudhary (38) were heading towards Chhapara police station, when their SUV allegedly hit a transformer and fell into a well, it was stated.

The incident was reported on Saturday morning when some villagers spotted the vehicle in the well, and a police team subsequently reached the spot to fish out the bodies, the official said.

Choudhary was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, he said, adding that Parteti, the in-charge of Chhapara police station, was returning to the police station after a departmental meeting at Seoni.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

