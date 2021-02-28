STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal: BJP alleges party worker's mother thrashed, police say her face swollen due to ailment

A senior police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:01 PM

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

BARRACKPORE: The BJP alleged on Sunday that a party worker and his aged mother were beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The TMC denied the allegation, stating that the BJP is making false claims in desperation.

Majumdar's mother claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC "goons" and that they threatened her son not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The police officer, however, claimed that the mother of the BJP supporter was not attacked and that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.

The matter is being investigated and those behind the incident are yet to be identified as they were wearing masks, the officer said.

The incident is being probed from all angles, including political rivalry and family dispute, he said.

The BJP posted a photo of the woman's swollen face on social media, saying, "People of Bengal will not forgive those who assaulted Bengal's daughter".

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress has been pitching Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Bengal's daughter.

Reacting to the incident, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Trinamool is running a positive campaign. BJP desperate. They have no counter to Mamata Banerjee on good governance and Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay (Bengal wants its own daughter)."

"So how long do they go? Fabricate. Deceive.No one is spared. Not even senior citizens.Fake News factory. Exposed again," he added.

TAGS
BJP worker TMC Bengal polls
