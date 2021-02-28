Bihar to launch special drive to boost students' enrollment in govt schools when it resumes

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar the set to launch a state-wide drive to increase the enrolment of students from class 1 to 9 when government schools resume from March 8.

Christened the "Parveshutsav", the objective of the 'admissions festival' is to encourage parents to send students to school especially after the state witnessed a dropout of nearly 10 lakh students amid the pandemic related lockdown.

An official of state education department said that all the district magistrates have been directed to make arrangements to launch the drive across their districts.

Besides the fest, a three-month long catching up bridge course is also set to take place from the first week of April for the session of 2020-2021 in order to help the students who have backlogs due to the lockdown.

Official sources from education department further confirmed that the ‘Praveshutsava' drive of students will be launched from March 8 to March 20.

Under this first-of-its-kind drive, almost all of the 78,000 government schools from primary to middle and high school levels will be decorated with balloons and the parents arriving to enrol their wards will be honoured by the school.

“They have also planned to carry out a student march across the state on March 8 in order to create awareness among the people,” sources said.

All the headmasters of government schools have been involved in the coordination and monitoring of the drive engaging social activists, anganwadi workers and women associated with SHGs.

In Bihar, around 1.30 crore women are associated with 10 lakh SHGs and their participation in making the enrolment drive called ‘Parveshutsav” is set to make it a success.