Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises 'grounded' PM Narendra Modi

By Online Desk

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a grounded person.

Addressing members of the Gujjar community at an event in Jammu, he said, "I like a lot of things about many leaders. I'm from a village and feel proud... Even our PM hails from village & used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in a bubble".

The statement comes days after the Prime Minister broke down in the Parliament while bidding goodbye to Azad, who led the Opposition in the Upper House.

Speaking of his camaraderie in the Parliament, the Prime Minister also spoke of other instances where the two opposing leaders shared a laugh or banter. "Whoever takes his place will have a problem as they will have to work really hard to fill his shoes," he said.

Sharing details of their communication during a terrorist attack on some Gujarati pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said Azad was the first one to call him about the incident.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Modi said that Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific attack.

"Azad was the first person to call me. During that call he could not stop crying," Modi said.