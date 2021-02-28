STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 582 new cases in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab continued to see an upswing in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday as it reported 582 new infections, pushing the infection tally to 1,82,176, officials said.

On Saturday, the state had witnessed 595 new COVID-19 cases.

With seven more fatalities, the toll rose to 5,832, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also jumped from 4,436 on Saturday to 4,632 on Sunday.

Jalandhar reported the maximum new cases at 108, followed by Kapurthala (75), Mohali (67), and Patiala 64.

A total of 376 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, taking the number of cured people to 1,71,712, the bulletin said.

There are nine critical patients who are on ventilator support while 81 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 49,99,390 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

