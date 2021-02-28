COVID-19 vaccination: Aspirants to get shots at government hospitals in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: Eligible aspirants for COVID-19 vaccination will be administered the shots at government-run hospitals in Goa during the second phase of the drive beginning March 1, a senior officer said on Saturday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters that aspirants will have to carry Aadhaar card or any other government proof of identity for vaccination at their nearest government hospital.

As per the criteria laid down by the Central government, people above the age of 60 years and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities are eligible for inoculation in the second phase.

"People in the age group of 45 years to 59 years will have to produce the certificate of their comorbidity given by a registered medical practitioner on a prescribed format of the Government of India along with their photo identity," Borkar said.

He said registration for both the categories will be done on the site of vaccination on the 'first-come-first served' basis on a particular day.

"Registration can also be done online on CO-WIN portal once it becomes accessible for all," Borkar added.

He said the second dose of the vaccine will be given at the same site where the first shot was administered to beneficiaries.