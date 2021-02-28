Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj to hold additional charge of the department of revenue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tarun Bajaj, secretary, economic affairs, was given additional charge of the department of revenue. As per an order from the appointments committee of the cabinet on Saturday, the development came as finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will retire on February 28.

“The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, department of revenue to Tarun Bajaj, secretary, department of economic affairs upon superannuation of Pandey,” an order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet said. This committee is headed by the Prime Minister.

Bajaj will hold the additional charge “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders,” the statement added. A 1988-batch IAS officer, Bajaj was appointed as the economic affairs secretary on May 1, 2020. He was serving as an additional secretary in Prime Minister’s Office.

Before joining the PMO in 2015, Bajaj was joint secretary in economic affairs department looking after multilateral funding agencies division. He worked as joint secretary and director in the department of financial services also. As a Joint secretary in the department of financial services for four years, he was looking after the insurance division.

Pandey, a Maharashtra cadre officer, was formerly the CEO of the UIDAI, the nodal agency responsible for implementing Aadhaar. He also held the additional charge of chairman of GSTN, Goods and Services Tax Network.