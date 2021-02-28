STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held in Nagpur under Black Magic Act for promising 'cash rain' to girl

They allegedly pressuring a girl saying that they would perform special rituals for her, which would trigger "rain" of Rs 50 crore cash, police said.

By PTI

NAGPUR: Five men were arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday under the Black Magic Act for allegedly pressuring a girl saying that they would perform special rituals for her, which would trigger "rain" of Rs 50 crore cash, police said.

The accused were identified as Vicky Ganesh Khapre (20), Dinesh Mahadev Nikhare (25), Ramakrishna Dadaji Mhaskar (41), Vinod Jayaram Masram (42), and DR alias Sopan Haribhau Kumre (35), they said.

The girl had approached a senior police official on February 26 with a complaint that a few days back one of the accused had told her that if she follows certain procedures as told by him and his colleagues, she would be rich as Rs 50 crore cash will rain from the sky, a policeman said.

However, the procedure told by them involved undressing her, due to which the minor grew suspicious and she started avoiding them.

But as the accused kept pressurising her, she approached the police, the official said.

The police arrested Khapre first, who revealed the names of his colleagues, followig which they were also held, the official added.

Lakadganj police have booked them under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the IPC, including 354 (A) and 354 (D).

