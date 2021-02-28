Jharkhand: Maoist Zonal Commander wanted in 77 cases surrenders before police

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Wanted Maoist Zonal Commander Jeevan Kandulna, having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh

in his head, surrendered before district administration in Ranchi on Sunday.

According to police, as many as 77 cases of loot, rape, murder, levy collection and involvement in Maoist activities, were registered against Kandulana in different police stations in Jharkhand.

Police told that more than 4000 operations were conducted against Kandulna, but he succeeded to escape every time. Known as a ‘Terror’ in Saranda Forests, Kandulna was active mostly in West Singbhum and Khunti districts and was wanted for the last 10 years.

While surrendering before Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police at Ranchi Police Line, Kandulna appealed his cadres and other Maoists to take advantage of ‘Operation Nai Disha’ and join the mainstream.

“I have surrendered only after getting impressed with the new surrender policy of the State Government. I appeal others also, who have lost track, to take advantage of ‘Operation Nai Disha’ and join the mainstream,” said Kandulna.

SSP SK Jha expected that more such people will come forward to drop their guns and join mainstream in the days to come. “Still, there are many people in Maoist cadres. We want them also to join the mainstream by taking advantage of our surrender policy. Otherwise, we have other options also for those who want to challenge the state government. I appeal them all to come forward and join the mainstream within time, for the sake of their near and dear ones,” said SSP SK Jha.

These are the people lose track after getting impressed with some ideology, but ultimately the truth wins, he added. Jha said that, apart from the provisions under ‘Operation Nai Disha,’ Jharkhand police are committed towards providing all possible support for rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists.