STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti advocates 'peaceful struggle' for 'restoration' of constitutional rights in J&K

Mufti claimed more youngsters were joining militancy, emphasizing that gun was no solution to any problem.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday advocated a "peaceful struggle" for the "restoration" of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a convention of senior party workers of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, Mufti said the people of Kashmir should not let despair decide their destiny, but rather strengthen their resolve, unify their ranks and "articulate their pain vociferously".

Mufti claimed more youngsters were joining militancy, emphasizing that gun was no solution to any problem.

"We should always keep peaceful means as our lodestar and not lose sight of the fact that there are elements who wish to bracket us as violent and extremist so as to delegitimise our aspirations and our struggle," she said.

Mufti pointed out how farmers mobilised and successfully rallied the whole world behind their cause, saying the discipline underpinning the movement was something worth emulating.

"Apart from robbing us of our constitutional rights, we have witnessed the loot of our resources and our economy being crushed," the PDP leader said.

The horticulture sector, which forms the backbone of the Valley's economy, has not been spared either, she alleged.

"By allowing apple produce from Iran to flood the market and our own crop destroyed by supply of spurious pesticides, the nefarious designs are being implemented. This also seems to be a part of the scripted scheme to pulverize our economy," Mufti said.

The former chief minister said the need was to stand up in unison and struggle for rights, identity and the future of the coming generations.

Mufti reaffirmed that dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the only way to bring about peace and prosperity not only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the whole of subcontinent.

Mehbooba Mufti said she would continue to advocate dialogue between India and Pakistan no matter how disliked the idea be with "some vested interests".

"We have always advocated dialogue and reconciliation. No matter what they said till yesterday, today we see them only emulating our roadmap as inevitable. The recent joint statement of DGMOs of Indo-Pak armies is a case in point. We want them to take this forward to the highest levels and also engage with the people of Jammu & Kashmir constructively respecting their dignity," she added.

Thanking the party workers for their unflinching support to the party, the PDP president lauded their efforts that culminated in a robust win for the party in the-recently concluded DDC elections in the district.

"Pulwama is the heartbeat of PDP and your unwavering support is the source of personal strength to me. And my first visit to your district after being re-elected as the party president is a reaffirmation of my love for you," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir constitutional rights
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp