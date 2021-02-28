STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Milk new tool to fight agri laws discontent? Haryana khap panchayat to sell it to govt for Rs 100 per litre

For general consumers, they have decided to stick to the normal price of Rs 45-50 per litre. Until now, that was the price the government agencies paid.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Milk may soon become a tool in the agitations against farm laws. Upset also by the rise in fuel prices, a khap panchayat in Haryana has decided to sell milk for Rs 100 a litre to government procurement agencies and cooperatives from March 1.

For general consumers, they have decided to stick to the normal price of Rs 45-50 per litre. Until now, that was the price the government agencies paid.

This was decided at a meeting of the Satrol khap at Narnaud in Hisar. Ramnivas, an officer-bearer of the body, told this newspaper: “The meeting has taken this decision. Milk will be sold to government procurement agencies and cooperatives for Rs 100 a litre. The government is not listening to the farmers, despite protests at Delhi borders for the last three months.

At the same time, it is increasing the burden on the public by increasing prices of petrol and diesel. The government is working only for the cooperates.”

The Satrol khap has influence in nearly 42 villages of Hisar and Jind districts. “If the government keeps on increasing the price of fuel, we will also increase the price of milk. Roughly, one quintal of milk is procured by the government on a day from one village. There will be no change in prices for the normal people,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Agri Laws Khap Panchayat
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp