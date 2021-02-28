Milk new tool to fight agri laws discontent? Haryana khap panchayat to sell it to govt for Rs 100 per litre

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Milk may soon become a tool in the agitations against farm laws. Upset also by the rise in fuel prices, a khap panchayat in Haryana has decided to sell milk for Rs 100 a litre to government procurement agencies and cooperatives from March 1.

For general consumers, they have decided to stick to the normal price of Rs 45-50 per litre. Until now, that was the price the government agencies paid.

This was decided at a meeting of the Satrol khap at Narnaud in Hisar. Ramnivas, an officer-bearer of the body, told this newspaper: “The meeting has taken this decision. Milk will be sold to government procurement agencies and cooperatives for Rs 100 a litre. The government is not listening to the farmers, despite protests at Delhi borders for the last three months.

At the same time, it is increasing the burden on the public by increasing prices of petrol and diesel. The government is working only for the cooperates.”

The Satrol khap has influence in nearly 42 villages of Hisar and Jind districts. “If the government keeps on increasing the price of fuel, we will also increase the price of milk. Roughly, one quintal of milk is procured by the government on a day from one village. There will be no change in prices for the normal people,” he said.