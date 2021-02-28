STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM hails 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

The prime minister also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51

PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am.

PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission, saying it ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country.

The prime minister also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51, and said this is a historic moment in space cooperation between the two countries.

"Congratulations to NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This usher in a new era of space reforms in the country," Modi tweeted.

He said 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth.

"Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by  PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," the prime minister said.

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and first injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later.

PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and the launch was watched among others by the Brazilian government officials at the mission control centre in Sriharikota, over 100 kms from Chennai.

PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
