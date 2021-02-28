STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruitment drive by Rajasthan power companies rakes up a row

Two-thirds of the examination centres for the direct recruitment are located outside Rajasthan, most aspirants are angry and plan to hit the streets of Jaipur on March 1 to oppose this decision. 

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

RJAIPUR: Recruitment drives are usually good news for the youth but this one by power companies of Rajasthan has provoked strong opposition. 

The Department of Energy had recently released an advertisement for the recruitment of 2370 posts for Engineering and Ministerial Cadre in the five power companies of the state. But as two-thirds of the examination centres for this direct recruitment are located outside Rajasthan, most aspirants are angry and plan to hit the streets of Jaipur on March 1 to oppose this decision. 

Applications have been sought for the five power companies of the state government under the Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur Discom (DISCOM). The application process will start from 24 February and will run till 16 March. The online application process started from 24 February and will run till 16 March. The date of examination will be announced soon after the application process is completed. 

However, out of the 30 centres for this examination, 20 are in cities outside the state and only 10 centres will be in cities of Rajasthan. The power companies claim that this decision has been taken to avoid leakage of exam papers and prevent the system from hanging as often happens.

But most aspirants suspect some foul-play behind this decision and argue that this will force candidates to travel long distances and incur huge expenses as they will also be forced to spend on staying in hotels in cities outside Rajasthan.

Last year, two exams for recruitment of Junior engineers and Librarians in Rajasthan had to be cancelled due to leakage of papers. According to Energy Minister B D Kalla the decision to hold exams in centres outside the state has been inspired by the idea of protecting the confidentiality of the exam and to prevent any controversy over leakage of papers.

Officials of the power companies say they have decided centres on the basis of technical audit and depending on how many candidates apply for the 2370 posts, it will be decided as to how many will have to appear from centres outside Rajasthan.

These official claims, however, do not convince most youngsters looking for employment opportunities in the power companies of Rajasthan. They strongly suspect that some foul-play and mischief may be the reason for holding the exams in most centres outside Rajasthan. Also, they argue that forcing the unemployed to travel hundreds of kilometers and stay in hotels will be a huge burden on them.

In addition, the angry aspirants assert that when other prestigious exams that have as many as 15 lakh candidates can be organised within the state, the decision of the power companies to hold exams mostly in centres outside Rajasthan is patently unfair and illogical.

Under the banner of Rajasthan Unemployed Integrated Federation, the young aspirants have decided to protest outside Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur on Monday.

They have demanded that for candidates who have to travel over 500 kms and stay in hotels, the  power companies must bear all the expenses. The angry aspirants will hit the streets of Jaipur and take out a rally to press the government to ask the power companies to reverse their decision of holding exams in centres outside the state.

