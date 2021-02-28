Rule on blocking online content not new: Centre defends social media, OTT guidelines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday clarified that the provision in the new digital media guidelines to block internet content in a case of emergency nature has been around as a rule since 2009 and was not recently introduced.

“The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 provide an institutional framework for news publishers and OTT platforms on the digital media ecosystem.

ALSO READ | Legal experts say new guidelines on digital media regulation 'undemocratic'

Certain misgivings are being raised regarding Rule 16 under Part III of the rules, which mention that in a case of emergency nature, interim blocking directions may be issued by the secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the government had notified new rules for the regulation of online content.