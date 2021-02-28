STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some Covid-19 patients develop Guillain-Barre Syndrome, say doctors

Doctors are seeing a new addition to Covid-19 complications – the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare disease where the immune system attacks the nerves.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing. (File Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors are seeing a new addition to Covid-19 complications – the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare disease where the immune system attacks the nerves. Any viral infection triggers an immune response in the body, and if that response is in excess, then it damages nerve fibres. In such instances, patients become paralyzed, they may sometimes encounter difficulty in swallowing or even have facial palsy.

Usually GB Syndrome presents 10-12 days after any infection, could be due to gastroenteritis, respiratory infection, or sometimes, vaccine-related also. It has a seasonal trend and attacks during winter/monsoons. As Covid-19 is also a viral infection caused by a neurotropic virus (this virus implies an affinity towards the nervous system), it can trigger GB Syndrome, say doctors.

Doctors from Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, saw many cases where Covid patients were also seen getting infected with the GB Syndrome. “Usually, we see 5-6 cases spread across the year. However, last year, especially around September-October when the cases were at peak in Bengaluru, we witnessed a spike in GBS cases. This is the first time we have seen such a trend. We have seen more than 10 Covid patients diagnosed with GB Syndrome in our hospital.

The condition usually affects people who are middle-aged and/or those between 50 and 60 years,” said Dr Suryanarayana Sharma, Senior Consultant – Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road. Here is a case study. A 43 -year-old man complained of weakness in both lower limbs. On testing, the patient was found to be Covid-19 positive. Within a day or two, he had weakness in all the four limbs of the body, which was when the doctors considered that there was a possibility of GB Syndrome.

“We did a nerve conduction test and spinal fluid analysis and brain fluid analysis. All the tests confirmed the diagnosis for GB Syndrome. The patient was then started on IVIG -- a treatment for GB Syndrome. Eventually, the patient began to improve. He said, “Standard measures such as Covid-19 prevention, sanitization, social distancing and use of masks can help prevent any viral infection.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 patients Guillain-Barre Syndrome COVID 19
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp