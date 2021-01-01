57-year-old farmer dies of heart attack while protesting against farm laws at Ghazipur border

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 57-year-old farmer died of heart attack while protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the Ghazipur border here on Friday.

Mohar Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Indirapuram DSP Anshu Jain told PTI that as per medical information, the farmer died of a heart attack.

Commenting on the incident, the state president of the BKU, Rajbir Singh, said all those farmers who died during the protest against the farm laws must get the status of a martyr.

The body was wrapped in a BKU flag.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait paid homage to him.

On the eve of the New Year, a tribute was paid to all farmers who died during the protest.

A candlelight march was also brought out.