India lodges protest over vandalisation of Hindu temple in north-west Pakistan

The attack on the temple in Terri village of Karak district drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and Hindu community leaders.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:48 PM

Police officer stand guar in a Hindu temple which was set on fire and demolished by a mob led by Islamists, in Karak, Pakistan

Police officer stand guar in a Hindu temple which was set on fire and demolished by a mob led by Islamists, in Karak, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karak district in the northwest Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Friday.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its “serious concerns” to Pakistan High Commission at “repeated instances of similar nature, of atrocities against the members of the minority community”, according to sources.

India urged the Pakistani government to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this vandalisation and demolition of the temple, sources said. It told Pakistan to share the investigation report with the ministry. 

“We also asked for the investigation report to be shared with the Ministry. Our message reiterated the at the Government of Pakistan, in the discharge of its responsibilities, is expected to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage,” said a source in the ministry.A mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, according to reports. 

​ALSO READ | Provincial government to pay for Pakistan Hindu temple destroyed by mob

Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri called the attack “a conspiracy against sectarian harmony”. Qadri tweeted that “protection of the religious freedom of minorities is our religious, constitutional, moral and national responsibility”. 

‘Will rebuild the temple’

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said his government will rebuild the temple. Addressing a ceremony, Khan vowed to protect the religious sites of minorities and said the police has arrested several suspects involved in the temple attack. Over 45 people have been arrested for destroying the temple.

India-Pakistan exchange list of prisoners, nuke installations

India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels. This is in keeping with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between the two nations signed in 2008  under which such lists are exchanged every year. While India handed over a list of 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 77 fishermen in India’s custody, the latter shared a list of 49 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen in its custody. They also exchanged the list of nuclear installations under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

