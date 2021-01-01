STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Dy CM, others pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

On the occasion, Pawar appealed to the people not to visit the memorial and instead pay their tributes by staying indoors in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some other leaders paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' near here on Friday on the 203rd anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Power Minister Dr Nitin Raut were also among those who paid tributes at the memorial, located near Perne Village on Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) also visited the victory pillar and paid tributes.

On the occasion, Pawar appealed to the people not to visit the memorial and instead pay their tributes by staying indoors in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakhs of people congregate every year at the 'Jay Stambh' to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

However, due to COVID-19 this year, the district administration and the members of Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh Shauryadin Samanvay Samiti had urged the people to avoid coming to the memorial and pay their respects by staying indoors.

The district administration has already imposed section 144 of the CrPC, restricting entry to outsiders into Perne and other adjoining villages.

However, representatives of the outfits and prominent personalities from political and social spheres have been allowed to visit the memorial and pay respects.

On the 200th anniversary of the battle on January 1, 2018, violence had broken out in and around the village, in which one person was killed and several others injured.

