STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistani spies trying to call Indian jawans to gather sensitive information, warn intelligence agencies

Intelligence officials claimed that this is the new modus operandi that has been adopted to gather sensitive information like movement of troops, VVIPs and information of vital installations.

Published: 01st January 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistani spies are trying to call Indian jawans to gather sensitive information, intelligence agencies have warned.

According to the senior official, intelligence input says that Pakistan officers may randomly call the control rooms, offices to gather information by introducing them as senior officers of the same force.

Intelligence officials claimed that this is the new modus operandi that has been adopted to gather sensitive information like movement of troops, VVIPs and information of vital installations.

Based on this, an alert has been issued to all offices of security forces so that no one gets trapped by Pakistan Intelligence officers.

According to the sources, new input which is prepared after collaborating information received by other agencies says, "It has come to the notice that Pakistan Intelligence officers are trying to contact force personnel for getting information about the movement of senior officers and force related information like High sensitive deployment, Vital installations, VIP movements etc, by making phone calls, mobile phones introducing themselves as officers of own/other forces."

The input has asked all para-military forces to brief all control rooms, staff not to provide any information without establishing the identity of the caller. Various steps have been given in the input to fail latest modus operandi of Pakistan intelligence officers.

Input also says that Pakistan Intelligence officers are also sending friend requests on social media websites to contact force personnel, also collecting information from these sites, under concealed identity.

Input has also said some anti-social and anti-national elements are also trying to contact force personnel by sending friend requests etc through social media sites for getting confidential information of forces or its personnel.

All forces have been asked to brief their personnel about the new modus operands and also take preventive measures, well within time, to avoid leakage of secrecy of force and its personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani spies Indian jawans
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp