STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will continue fight to make Bengal stronger, says Mamata Banerjee on TMC foundation day

The TMC had issued instructions to its workers to conduct various programmes across the state to mark the occasion.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day across West Bengal with Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee asserting that she will fight and work for the people.

Senior TMC leaders hoisted the party flag at its state headquarters and congratulated workers for their tireless efforts in serving people.

"As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time, we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people," Banerjee said on Twitter.

As West Bengal steps into the election year and the party is set to complete a decade in power, Banerjee vowed to carry on her fight to make the state better.

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day. The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!" she said on the microblogging site.

The TMC had issued instructions to its workers to conduct various programmes across the state to mark the occasion.

The TMC leaders in districts have arranged for various functions and street-corner meetings to discuss and highlight the party's achievements in the last ten years.

Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998 with an objective to oust the then Left Front regime from power.

The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress.

The party faces a challenge in the next assembly elections, as the resurgent BJP has pulled out all the stops to defeat the TMC dispensation in the polls, slated to be held in April-May this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Trinamool Congress
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp