Call for probe into Srinagar encounter gets shriller

SRI NAGAR: On a day parts of Srinagar observed voluntary shutdown in support of the three families demanding a thorough inquiry into the December 30 Lawaypora encounter, police on Friday said that the three youth were present at scene, of whom two were Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants. The families claimed that the youth were innocent civilians, and demanded the bodies be given to them for burial according to their custom.

Shops in Lal Chowk, adjoining areas, and some parts of downtown Srinagar remained closed in solidarity with the families. Meanwhile, senior National Conference leader and MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi told TNIE that he had a discussion with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening and urged him to hand over the bodies to the families. “I told him that the police version about the incident was vague and contradictory,” Masoodi said. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote to Sinha, demanding that the bodies be handed over to their kin.

A police spokesman said they were investigating all angles. “As far as claims of the parents that Aijaz had gone to University is concerned, digital evidence collected through modern techniques reveals that he and Ather had gone to Hyderpora, and from they reached the encounter site,” he said.“Checks have revealed that Aijaz and Ather, both OGWs, provided logistic support to the militants. Antecedents show that both were radically inclined and had aided militants of LeT (TRF),” he added.