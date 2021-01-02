STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers in Madhya Pradesh

The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three health centres in the state capital- Gandhi Nagar community health centre, Govindpura CHC and LN Hospital

Published: 02nd January 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares for the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare center

A health worker prepares for the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare center. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said.

The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three health centres in the state capital- Gandhi Nagar community health centre (CHC), Govindpura CHC and LN Hospital, he said.

As part of the process, SMSs were sent to the health workers, in which they were asked to come to these health facilities, he added.

​ALSO READ | All set for Covid vaccine dry run 

"After the dummy vaccination shots were given to them, these health workers were asked to wait for 30 minutes at the centres so that they are kept under observation, like in the actual vaccination plan," the official said.

According to him, when the actual COVID-19 vaccination programme is rolled out, a person who is administered the vaccine, will have to wait for 30 minutes for observation by the health authorities.

In case that person feels uneasy or experiences some complications, he or she would be treated, he said.

"Everything went as per the plan during the dry run. The dummy vaccines had been sent to the three health facilities in time and smoothly via cold chain," the official added.

ALSO WATCH:

He claimed that as per the plan, 20,000 to 25,000 coronavirus warriors would first receive the vaccine when the inoculation process begins in Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier said that the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted by all state and union territory administrations on Saturday to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges.

It had said that the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess the operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation.

The dry run will also equip the state and UT administration in management of vaccine supply, storage and logistics including cold chain management, it had said.

On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In India COVID 19 Dry Run
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp