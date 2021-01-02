Farmers are fighting unjust forces: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Centre, saying his heart was with the farmers and labourers who are fighting unjust forces.

“As the New Year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour,” the Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress has demanded that the Centre should listen to the agitating farmers and repeal the three farm laws. Gandhi, who has been on a personal visit abroad, has repeatedly slammed the government on the issue of farmers and migrant labourers.

After meeting President Ram Nath Kovind last year, the former Congress chief said “India is now an imaginary democracy”.

The party has said that farmers should not stop anything less than repeal of acts and the centre is trying to mislead farmers during talks. Farmers have been demanding a complete repeal of all the three farm laws while the government suggested at amending the laws.