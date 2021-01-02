STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer's death at Ghazipur border while protesting against farm laws disturbing: Akhilesh Yadav

Mohar Singh died of heart attack while protesting against the farm laws at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad.

Published: 02nd January 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of a 57-year-old farmer due to heart attack while protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the Ghazipur border as "disturbing", and accused the ruling BJP of being "heartless".

In a Hindi tweet, he said, "On the first day of the new year itself, the news of the martyrdom of a farmer at the Ghazipur border is disturbing. The farmers are sacrificing their lives in the dense fog and cold, but the ruling party is sitting heartless. The ruthlessness seen in the BJP has never been seen so far."

Mohar Singh died of heart attack while protesting against the farm laws at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad on Friday.

​ALSO READ | Farmer hangs himself in mobile toilet at site of protest against farm laws in Ghaziabad

A resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Indirapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anshu Jain said that the farmer died of heart attack.

Commenting on the incident, the state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rajbir Singh, said all the farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the farm laws must get the status of a martyr.

Singh's body was wrapped in a BKU flag and union leader Rakesh Tikait paid homage to him.

On the eve of the new year, a tribute was paid to those farmers who died during the protest.

A candlelight march was also taken out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest Farmers Suicide in India Ghazipur Border Ghaziabad Agri Laws Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp