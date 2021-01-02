STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Forest fire in Nagaland's Dzukou Range under control: Officials

The Dzukou range in which the majestic Dzukou valley, a tourist hot spot in Nagaland is located, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 02nd January 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the wildfire that has spread to Manipur from Nagaland

By PTI

KOHIMA: The forest fire raging in Dzukou range in Nagaland has been brought under control with the help of the Indian Air Force helicopters, police, forest department and local volunteers, officials said on Saturday.

The Dzukou range in which the majestic Dzukou valley, a tourist hot spot in Nagaland is located, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Efforts to extinguish the wildfire in Dzukou range continued for the fifth day on Saturday, sources said.

OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Raungmei said that IAF choppers were used to douse the fire on Friday.

ALSO READ | Seven NDRF teams deployed for fire fighting at Nagaland's Dzuko valley

On the Nagaland side, it is relatively controlled because of the preventive measure taken by the Kohima District Disaster Management Authority along with personnel from forest, police, fire and emergency services and volunteers from Southern Angami Youth Organisation.

The fire has also spread to neighbouring Senapati district of Manipur.

"Based on the requisition by the state government, an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter equipped with Bambi bucket for firefighting was used in Dzukou valley near Kohima," said PRO (Defence) Kohima, Lt Col Sumit K Sharma.

The IAF choppers conducted recce on Thursday, said Sharma, adding that the mission is still on and it would continue even on Saturday.

About the fire being completely doused, Raungmei said, "We can't rule out because as per the pilots there are multiple spots where the fire is burning".

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kohima Rajkumar M said that as per the latest information from the Range Officer, Kohima, a stretch of about 5 km fire line has been cut in the priority area.

As per the present situation, the main valley is safe from fire, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dzukou Indian Air Force Nagaland Forest fire
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp