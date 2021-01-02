STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four UK returnees detected with mutant coronavirus strain in Gujarat

All these four patients are already kept in isolation at Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital as per the Centre's guidelines.

Published: 02nd January 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Several countries including India had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday.

Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Ahmedabad from the UK are currently pending with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the official added.

"All the passengers who had reached Ahmedabad from the UK were screened, and the samples of those who had tested positive for coronavirus were sent to the NIV. We have received intimation that the UK strain of coronavirus has been detected in four such cases," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

​ALSO READ | India-UK flight services halted amid new COVID strain concerns to resume from January 8

All these four patients are already kept in isolation at Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital as per the Centre's guidelines.

"Results of the 15 samples tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Ahmedabad are pending with the NIV," Ravi added.

The government of India took cognisance of the reports of virus reported from the UK and put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, the Union Health ministry had said.

This strategy includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from England with effect from the midnight of December 23 till January 7 and mandatory testing of all UK- returned air passengers through RT-PCR test.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Mutant Virus Coronavirus Mutant Strain COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp